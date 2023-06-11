City of Vancouver set to decide on future of 105 Keefer development proposal in Chinatown

Send this page to someone via email

The future of an empty lot in Chinatown may be decided Monday – when the city of Vancouver’s Development Permit Board resumes its hearing on a controversial condo tower.

Beedie’s 105 Keefer Street proposal was rejected in November 2017 before a BC Supreme Court decision ordered the city to reconsider the project, which has garnered new support in Chinatown.

Lewis Hart’s business on East Georgia Street is a nod to the past – a dumpling shop in the front of house and a “hidden bar” in the back.

“That was a piece of history that I really wanted to bring back into Chinatown,” said the owner of Laowai & Blnd Tiger Dumplings.

The future Hart said, requires more feet on the streets, and he supports the nine-storey 111-unit building Beedie is proposing at 105 Keefer, with ground-level retail and a seniors’ centre.

“it’s extremely crucial,” Hart told Global News in an interview Saturday.

Chinatown’s faced a number of challenges over the last couple of years and all of the core neighbourhood groups and leaders have really understood that we really need to revitalize Chinatown and have new development and have new businesses come in to envision a really good future for Chinatown.”

The project was voted down by the Development Permit Board for a fifth time in 2017 but a December 2022 BC Supreme Court decision ordered the city to take another look at it.

BC Supreme Court Justice Jan Brongers ruled rejecting Beedie’s application without indicating what conditions would have been needed for approval was a departure from past practice.

“In the absence of such an explanation, I find that the Board’s decision was unreasonable,” stated Brongers’ ruling.

“I think it would add some life and we need life,” Chinatown resident Ameet Johal told Global News.

Johal has lived in Chinatown since 2016 and said she moved to the community because she’s all about preserving its cultural heritage and wanted to live somewhere with a soul and “really strong cultural identity.”

Johal said Chinatown needs more residents who will shop locally and believes 105 Keefer will help boost street traffic.

“To regenerate the neighbourhood and give these businesses a fair shot of having people want to come to Chinatown,” said Johal.

“It’s an empty parking lot that has nothing – It’s scary frankly, walking around there at night.”

While divided over the original 2014 proposal for a 12-storey building, seven Chinatown legacy organizations – the Chinese Benevolent Association of Vancouver, Chinese Freemasons of Vancouver, Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden Society, Chinese Cultural Center of Greater Vancouver, Vancouver Chinatown Merchant’s Association, Vancouver Chinatown BIA Society and the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation – have now come out in support of 105 Keefer.

The Chinese Benevolent Association alone represents over 35,000 people while according the Vancouver Chinatown BIA president Jordan Eng, others like the Chinese Freemasons of Vancouver and Chinese Cultural Center run social and cultural programs for thousands.

The organizations say the site at the corner of Keefer and Columbia Streets – which has been vacant for decades – exists as “an eyesore in the heart of Chinatown” but others in the community don’t want to see Beedie develop the parking lot.

“My biggest concern is property values going up and Property taxes going up,” William Liu told Global News.

The Kam Wai Dim Sum CEO said that’s happened since condos went up in the area in 2014.

Liu said the new buildings at Main and Georgia and Main and Keefer Streets have not increased foot traffic – especially to legacy businesses – which continue to close and/or leave Chinatown.

“I don’t want to see an empty lot either but something needs to be done in that space that does not include a luxury condo unit that is going to raise property values at an alarming rate and force people to leave Chinatown,” said Liu.

SFU’s city program director said there are also questions about whether the 105 Keefer design is a good fit for Chinatown.

“Within the Development Permit Board, I think is whether this particular proposal is complying with the existing design guidelines within the neighbourhood that have been around for probably over 30 to 40 years now,” Andy Yan told Global News in an interview Sunday.

Johal said she’s in favour of the project with the condition and hope the developers will honour and celebrate the culture of the community.

“I wouldn’t want this neighbourhood to lose its cultural component or the fear of whitewashing which I can relate,” said Johal.

“I understand that and I would hate to see that happen.”

In response to a request from Global News for an interview with Beedie president Ryan Beedie, the company sent a statement from its managing partner.

Rob Fiorvento stated Beedie believes the 105 Keefer project will provide many benefits for Vancouver’s Chinatown, especially given the revitalization focus.

“105 Keefer will bring additional much needed mixed-use housing to the area, which aligns the City of Vancouver’s efforts to make the historic community prosperous again.”

Fiorvento added Beedie remains committed to working with its neighbours and community partners on a “safe and vibrant Chinatown.”