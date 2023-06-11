Menu

Lifestyle

Fredericton rib festival helps grant wishes for sick New Brunswick kids

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted June 11, 2023 4:48 pm
Freddy Beach RibFest partnered with Make-A-Wish and hopes to help grant more wishes to children in New Brunswick. View image in full screen
Freddy Beach RibFest partnered with Make-A-Wish and hopes to help grant more wishes to children in New Brunswick.
The only thing sweeter than fall-of-the-bone ribs is giving to a good cause, and that is the focus of Freddy Beach Rib Fest.

Three years ago, Make-A-Wish Foundation started collecting donations through the annual festival. It is a partnership both the foundation and the New Brunswick Exhibition Grounds say has worked really well.

“This is our third year and the way the numbers are showing, and all the people from around New Brunswick and beyond, that are coming here, it’s looking like a record-breaking year,” said Make-A-Wish Atlantic Canada vice-president Lisa Laskowski.

Laskowski said the organization has been able to grant six wishes with the funds raised in the past three years.

On Saturday, it was able to reveal a wish to a Fredericton boy who will be heading with 39 other families to Disney World as part of Make-A-Wish’s 40th anniversary.

Make-A-Wish has been able to grant six wishes to kids with funds raised through Freddy Beach Ribfest. View image in full screen
Make-A-Wish has been able to grant six wishes to kids with funds raised through Freddy Beach Ribfest.

The UNB soccer team was on hand, Laskowski said, to help reveal the wish to the little boy.

“In New Brunswick alone, there are 60, six zero, eligible children with critical illness here that need their wishes,” Laskowski said.

Of those, seven live in the Fredericton region, but Laskowski said the community continues to step up to help.

“New Brunswickians are people who really believe in community and helping one another, we’re so grateful at Make-A-Wish,” she said, noting there was rain on Saturday but many people still came out.

With a backdrop of helping others, the sizzling sound of smouldering ribs and chicken fills the area.

Five ribber teams compete for the best ribs and sauce and travel as a circuit across Canada. View image in full screen
Five ribber teams compete for the best ribs and sauce and travel as a circuit across Canada.

‘Five-ribbers’, as they are affectionately known, compete for the best ribs and sauce. It is a circuit style, and many of them travel all across Canada.

Trending Now
“Everyone is just out here to have a good time and good competition,” said Ricki Kefalidis, who works at Crabby’s BBQ.

It’s a family-run business with a lot of success, holding the title of best ribs for the past seven years. She said she’s hoping to help her parents, who started the business, to retire and carry on the tradition.

Kefalidis said her favorite part of ‘ribbing’ is seeing the community come out to enjoy the food, saying it feels like she’s inviting everyone to a table in her home.

And they love helping others too.

“I think its great at the end of your summer season, and we do about 36 events across Canada, so it’s great when you look back and really see where the difference has been made,” she said of the donations made to charity organizations.

Anyone who wishes to donate to help Make-A-Wish can visit the website.

