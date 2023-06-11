Menu

National

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest man following vehicle pursuit, $850 drug seizure

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 11, 2023 4:31 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say they have arrested a man after a vehicle pursuit that resulted in the seizure of $850 worth of drugs. . Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Winnipeg police say they have arrested a man after a vehicle pursuit that resulted in the seizure of $850 worth of drugs.

On Saturday, at 11:45 p.m., a vehicle was spotted in the city’s North End that police say bore stolen licence plates being operated by a lone man.

Police say officers followed the vehicle and after the suspect became aware he was being followed he fled, driving erratically and endangering public safety.

The Flight Operations Unit (Air1) assisted officers on the ground, took over visual containment of the vehicle, and saw it entering a parking lot in the 400 block of McPhillips Street.

Police say the suspect got out of the vehicle and went into a business with officers on the ground engaged in close foot pursuit. Officers reached the man but he became uncooperative, police said, adding he resisted arrest and unsuccessfully attempted to disarm an officer of his taser.

Officers got control of the suspect and safely placed him in custody.

After searching the suspect and the vehicle, police say officers seized the following property as evidence:

  • 10 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value: $500)
  • 3.5 grams of cocaine (estimated street value: $350)
  • Two cellphones
  • $275 in Canadian currency
  • Knife
  • Packaging materials

Through their investigation, officers learned the involved vehicle, a 2018 Hyundai Tucson, was reported stolen during a robbery in the 400 block of River Avenue on May 25, 2023, and the license plates affixed to the vehicle were reported stolen between May 31 and June 3, 2023.

Dwight John Stevenson, 32, from Winnipeg has been arrested and charged.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

