NDP leader Wab Kinew commits to fighting childhood hunger in Manitoba

NDP leader Wab Kinew vowed to fight childhood hunger in Manitoba during his gala speech Saturday night.

Kinew said if his party is elected this fall, the problem of kids going to school hungry will be addressed by implementing a universal school nutrition program.

“What I want for my kids, I want for every child in Manitoba. A good start and the opportunity to follow their dreams,” Kinew said.

Manitoba has the highest child poverty rate among all provinces, with more than one in five Manitoba children living below the poverty line, according to a report earlier this year.

The report, Poverty, the Pandemic and the Province, showed Manitoba’s child poverty rate is 20.68 per cent, more than seven percentage points higher than the national average.

“Right now there are kids in our province coming to school hungry. When we feed hungry kids at school we set them on the right path towards more education, a good job, and a healthy life. This is too important to be left to chance — an NDP government is ready to step up and make it happen,” Kinew said.

According to the non-profit Child Nutrition Council, there were 22 Manitoba schools on the waitlist for programming in September 2022.

Additionally, Kinew pledged to reduce youth crime by creating a comprehensive safety strategy that will work with law enforcement, community foot patrols, educators and families.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s annual statistical report last month stated that robberies involving youth increased more than 95 per cent from 2021, while homicides involving youth spiked 85 per cent over the five-year average.

This is the NDP’s second fundraising dinner in this election year, with the first being at their convention.

Kinew has already made several campaign commitments including a five-point rural health care plan, universal coverage for birth control and a plan to end chronic homelessness within two terms.