Traffic

3 people killed in Tesla rollover in southeast Edmonton

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted June 11, 2023 1:26 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Global News
Three people are dead after a single-vehicle collision early Sunday morning in southeast Edmonton.

According to police, a 2023 Tesla carrying six adults was travelling eastbound on Ellerslie Road at very high speeds around 1 a.m. The vehicle lost control, rolling several times off the road, police said.

Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics treated two other men and took them to hospital in critical condition. Another woman was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police are investigating the collision and believe speed to be a significant factor. They are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact police at 780-423-4567.

