Saskatoon police investigate homicide of 35-year-old woman

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are investigating after they respond to a weapons call where a woman later died of her injuries.
According to police, they were dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of Avenue H South at 1:22 p.m. on Saturday.
“Upon arrival, patrol officers located an injured 35-year-old female,” police said.
“Patrol Officers and Medavie attendants began life-saving measures and the female was transported to the Royal University Hospital. The female succumbed to her injuries a short time later.”
Police are treating the woman’s death as a homicide, and the Major Crime and Forensic Identification members are currently investigating.
Police confirmed the suspects and the victim appear to be known to each other.
Saskatoon police respond to early morning collision involving pedestrian
Comments