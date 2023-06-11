Saskatoon police investigate homicide of 35-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are investigating after they respond to a weapons call where a woman later died of her injuries.

According to police, they were dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of Avenue H South at 1:22 p.m. on Saturday.

“Upon arrival, patrol officers located an injured 35-year-old female,” police said.

“Patrol Officers and Medavie attendants began life-saving measures and the female was transported to the Royal University Hospital. The female succumbed to her injuries a short time later.”

Police are treating the woman’s death as a homicide, and the Major Crime and Forensic Identification members are currently investigating.

Police confirmed the suspects and the victim appear to be known to each other.