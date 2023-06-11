Menu

Canada

Lost hikers brought to safety near Vernon, B.C.

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 11, 2023 12:32 pm
VSAR rescues two lost hikers in the North Okanagan. View image in full screen
VSAR rescues two lost hikers in the North Okanagan. Vernon Search and Rescue
Two hikers were brought to safety Saturday afternoon after getting lost in the Pinnacle Lake area, in B.C.’s North Okanagan.

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) says the pair had signaled for help using the satellite-based SOS function on their newer model iPhone. This sent GPS coordinates to search crews, who determined the hikers were on the Monashee Lake trail.

Ground crews drove to the area while a three-person team was flown in by helicopter.

VSAR says, after getting on the ground using a hover exit, the team hiked one kilometre to reach the subjects.

“After an assessment, it was determined that the fastest and safest option was for everyone to hike out. VSAR members convoyed with the subjects to the highway and then met up with ground crews and returned to base,” VSAR said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Search teams were home just before midnight.

“This was the first task for a number of our newest members who are just a week out from their overnight assessment. Great job everyone,” said VSAR.

Vernon Search and Rescue are holding an open house Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its new hall on Silver Star Road.

