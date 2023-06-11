Firefighter and boater dead after marine incident near Bayfield, Ont.

OPP say two people are dead after a marine incident near Bayfield, Ont.
Police say emergency crews responded around 2:20 p.m. Saturday to a boater in distress.
Crews brought the boater to shore and performed life-saving measures. However, a 32-year-old from Bluewater was pronounced dead at the scene.
While assisting with the emergency, police said a 46-year-old volunteer from Bluewater experienced a medical emergency themselves and was rushed to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
In a Facebook post, the Municipality of Bluewater confirmed the deceased was a firefighter and died “due to natural causes.”
Police say the causes of these two deaths have yet to be determined, but post-mortem exams have been scheduled.
Comments