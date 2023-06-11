Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Firefighter and boater dead after marine incident near Bayfield, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 11, 2023 12:22 pm
OPP Vessel.
OPP Vessel. OPP / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP say two people are dead after a marine incident near Bayfield, Ont.

Police say emergency crews responded around 2:20 p.m. Saturday to a boater in distress.

Crews brought the boater to shore and performed life-saving measures. However, a 32-year-old from Bluewater was pronounced dead at the scene.

While assisting with the emergency, police said a 46-year-old volunteer from Bluewater experienced a medical emergency themselves and was rushed to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

In a Facebook post, the Municipality of Bluewater confirmed the deceased was a firefighter and died “due to natural causes.”

Police say the causes of these two deaths have yet to be determined, but post-mortem exams have been scheduled.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'OPP calls for increased vigilance after witnessing alarming rise in preventable fatalities'
OPP calls for increased vigilance after witnessing alarming rise in preventable fatalities
PoliceOPPOntario Provincial PoliceBayfieldboater deathsBayfield boaterOPP Bayfield boater
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content