Optimism grows as 2023 Elks host the Riders in regular season opener

The best thing about a new season in the CFL is every team feels they have the ingredients to make something special that will lead them to the Grey Cup championship. The Edmonton Elks have only won nine games since the mid-point of the 2019 season, the team’s worst stretch since the 1960s.

On Sunday, the Elks open their home and regular season schedule as they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks are one of the youngest teams in the CFL but they do bring back a total of 28 players from last season on their current 45-man roster including nine returning starters on offence and seven on defence.

Elks defensive back Ed Gainey is one of those returning starters on defence and says the atmosphere is much different and improved from last season.

“We got a good bit of our core guys back from last year who are veterans and who are playmakers,” Gainey said. “Along with those guys, we’ve got some young guys sprinkled in and the atmosphere is completely different. Guys are buying in and guys are believing in themselves which is the biggest part. I’m excited to get this thing rolling and start winning especially in our home stadium.”

Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones joins Dave Campbell from Fan Day to talk about the energy and excitement for a new season

The Elks will look to finally put an end to a nasty, 17-game home losing streak which dates back to the end of the 2019 regular season. The silver lining to a 4-14 season is head coach and general manager Chris Jones and his staff identified a core group of players to build around. Running back Kevin Brown and receiver Dillon Mitchell came to the Elks part-way through the 2022 season. Brown recorded 486 rushing yards in just seven games while Mitchell recorded 637 receiving yards in nine games.

The Elks didn’t stand pat in free agency either; they brought in several weapons for starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius. The Elks signed East Division nominee for Most Outstanding Player, receiver Eugene Lewis who finished third in the CFL with more than 1,300 receiving yards. Also signed on offence, 1,000-yard receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. and the dynamic Kyran Moore who will handle kick return duties in 2023. The Elks on defence brought defensive back and 2022 Western Division All-Star Loucheiz Purifoy and defensive A.C. Leonard.

One veteran defender who will not play on Sunday is defensive back Aaron Grymes who has been placed on the six-game injured list with a nagging knee injury suffered in a pre-season game in 2022.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: Kevin Brown (Fullback: Tanner Green – Designated National*)

Offensive line: Andrew Garnett, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Josiah St. John

Receivers: Dillon Mitchell, Eugene Lewis, Manny Arceneaux, Steven Dunbar Jr., Vincent Forbes-Mombleau – Designated National*

Defence

Defensive line: Jake Ceresna, Kony Ealy, Daniel Ross, A.C. Leonard

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Nyles Morgan, Enock Makanzo – Degisnated National*

Defensive backs: Ed Gainey, Dwayne Thompson, Mark McLaurin (Louchiez Purifoy-Designated nationalized American*), Darrius Bratton, Kai Gray

* As per the CFL: This Designated Nationalized American will be identified on the depth chart. After the first play on his side of the ball, this player may enter the game for any American player and play the remainder of the game and/or play in place of the designated National player or his backups for up to 23 snaps. The designated Nationalized American will not start the game and will also be identified as DA. There can be one of these players on offence and one on defence. A Designated American (DA) is a non-Starting American player who may play on all special teams. During regular offensive or defensive possessions, he may only replace an American player on the field.

