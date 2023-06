See more sharing options

Fire crews were battling a large apartment fire Eastwood, in north Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

The fire lit up a building on 82 Street between 118 Avenue and 122 Avenue. The Edmonton Police Service said officers were assisting with traffic control and helping residents evacuate from the neighbourhood.

Police were asking motorists to avoid the area while crews work to manage the fire.