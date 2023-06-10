Menu

Canada

Next 48 hours crucial in Quebec wildfire fight as rain expected Tuesday: Bonnardel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2023 2:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec wildfires: More rain needed to push back against fires'
Quebec wildfires: More rain needed to push back against fires
Air quality has improved on the U.S. east coast, where wildfire smoke from Ontario and Quebec choked several cities like New York and Washington, D.C. this week. In Quebec, the wildfire situation still isn’t great but it has stabilized. What’s really needed there is rain. As Mike Armstrong reports, that could still be days away.
The next 48 hours will be crucial in Quebec’s wildfire fight in northern and western parts of the province, with rain forecast for Tuesday but warmer, less humid temperatures expected until then.

Public Security Minister François Bonnardel says authorities are concerned for Normetal, located 720 kilometres northwest of Montreal in the Abitibi region, where fires are burning nearby.

‘A lot of devastation’: Wildfires rage across Canada, many out of control

Another major fight is taking place in Lebel-sur-Quevillon, a northern municipality where the province’s largest fire is about five kilometres southeast of the community but also within a few kilometres of the Nordic Kraft pulp mill.

The situation remains stable in Chibougaumau, Mistissini, Chapais and Ouje-Bougoumou, where numerous teams are deployed.

READ MORE: Quebec announces financial aid for wildfire evacuees as international reinforcements arrive 

Bonnardel says there are more than 130 fires burning in the province and teams have prioritized 37 of them, with 861 firefighters on the ground and 20 water bombers part of the fight.

Provincial authorities say 13,810 Quebecers have been evacuated due to the wildfire situation in the province.

‘A lot of devastation’: Wildfires rage across Canada, many out of control
© 2023 The Canadian Press

