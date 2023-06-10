Menu

Canada

N.S. woman fined nearly $29,000 for outdoor fire as massive Shelburne wildfire burns

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2023 11:46 am
Police say they gave a woman in the home on the property a ticket for igniting a fire within 1,000 feet of the woods during a fire ban, which totals $28,872.50. View image in full screen
Police say they gave a woman in the home on the property a ticket for igniting a fire within 1,000 feet of the woods during a fire ban, which totals $28,872.50.
Police say a woman in central Nova Scotia has been fined nearly $29,000 for having an unsupervised outdoor fire in the midst of a provincewide fire ban.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall says officers responded to reports of an open fire on private property on Friday afternoon in the community of Lantz, about 50 kilometres north of Halifax.

Marshall says they found an unsupervised fire burning in a firepit and used a hose to douse the flames.

He says they gave a woman in the home on the property a ticket for igniting a blaze within 1,000 feet of the woods during a fire ban, which carries a fine of $28,872.50.

Meanwhile, officials say the largest wildfire in Nova Scotia’s history continues to burn out of control today but is no longer spreading.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial Department of Natural Resources and Renewables says about 130 firefighters are working to knock down the 234-square-kilometre blaze, which began on May 27 near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2023.

