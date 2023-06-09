Worker dies at Fort McMurray ammonium sulphate production plant

Send this page to someone via email

A contractor working on the roof of the Chemtrade site in Fort McMurray, Alta., died Thursday.

The company’s website says the northern Alberta location is an ammonium sulphate production plant.

The vice-president of the water chemical production company said it was an isolated incident and there was no public danger.

Tim Montgomery said a roofing contractor was doing work on a maintenance building for Chemtrade, which has an operation within the Suncor/Syncrude site. The contractor had done contract work for Chemtrade in the past. Montgomery estimates the man fell more than 25 feet.

“Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of the individual who sustained fatal injuries while performing services on the roof of our site,” Montgomery said in a statement.

“We are working closely with the authorities to support all investigations into this incident.

“Our plant has been safely shut down and our immediate focus is supporting our on-site personnel and all those affected by this tragedy.”

The name or age of the worker has not been released.

Counselling services are being provided to staff, Montgomery said.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating and Chemtrade is fully complying.