Calls for accountability following hostile student protest in Markham

Send this page to someone via email

There are growing calls for accountability following a student protest at a Markham, Ont., high school that turned hostile Thursday afternoon.

Students had walked out of St. Brother Andre Catholic High School to protest the York Regional Catholic District School Board’s decision not to fly the Pride flag for Pride month. But they were confronted by another group of students who tore signs, shouted homophobic slurs and threw objects at students and media.

It’s not only students, but York Catholic parents who have demonstrated a clear divide over the acceptance of 2SLGBTQ+ youth in the Catholic school system, with the Pride flag controversy front and centre.

Ontario’s education minister Stephen Lecce told Global News in a statement “We want 2SLGBTQ+ students to know that we see you, we support you, and we are proud to stand with you, now, more than ever.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We have been clear and consistent: every child, most especially 2SLGBTQ+ students, deserves to feel respected, safe, and affirmed in Ontario schools. Our government will continue to support Pride and what it represents.”

But activists like Syrus Marcus Ware question whether the province is taking meaningful action to provide that safe space for students.

“It does beg the question: why are we funding a school board that is supporting the idea of debating someone’s right to exist?” he told Global News.

“This is why we’re asking for this flag to be hung. When it’s not hung, it sends a message to those students: ‘it’s okay to bully queer and trans students.'”

Christian pastors Keaton Auston and Ron Treacher say while they agree with the school board’s decision to not raise the flag, they condemn the violence and bullying against queer students happening within schools.

“As a Christian, I don’t believe people should be fighting. We should stand on the word of God, believe in principle and walk away,” Keaton said.

1:50 Pride Flag Controversy: student walkout becomes violent

“You can’t go around promoting hate,” said Treacher. “That’s not what Jesus taught us. Jesus taught us to love one another.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News requested an interview with Toronto archbishop Francis Leo, but he was not available Friday.

In a statement, spokesperson Neil MacCarthy with the Archdiocese of Toronto said, “As Catholics, we believe that we are all created in the image and likeness of God and as such, every person should be treated with respect and dignity. Regardless of one’s beliefs on this issue or any other matter, any act of physical violence or bullying is unacceptable.

“The archdiocese doesn’t oversee the school boards but certainly we are in regular dialogue with the boards and if we can be of assistance, we will work together as we have in the past.”