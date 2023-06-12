The Super Sophia Project delivers 50 smiles to kids at SickKids Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

At just 12 years old, cancer survivor Sophia Megan from Pickering, Ont., has been doing her part to spread love by creating love boxes.

“When I beat cancer, I wanted to give back to the other children in the hospital so they could feel loved,” Megan says.

The project started when she was in the hospital battling leukemia at two years old, and a custodian gave her a pack of stickers. That small gift made the world of a difference.

Now, she’s a cancer survivor. And she’s been using love boxes to help kids win their cancer battles, and bring comfort during a tough time. “The hospital is really scary at times, so a couple of fun things can cheer you up,” Megan says.

Last week, a big drop off of love boxes to SickKids Hospital in Toronto was made, bringing smiles to 50 kids battling cancer. The delivery was made with the help of Super Sophia Volunteer, Brent Jorgenson, who helps distribute the boxes across the GTA.

Story continues below advertisement

0:51 SickKids Great Cycle Challenge kicks off to raise money for children with cancer

Inside the love boxes are toys, crafts, books and hygienic items, all specific for different ages and genders to help pass the time. They’re put together with donations from community members.

Nurses Lisa Arnott and Sarah Belot with the POGO Interlink Nursing Program at SickKids work with cancer patients every day, and say patients really look forward to these drop-offs.

“Children here have really long days with treatment, and it puts a smile right on their faces,” Arnott says. “They’re so isolated from a lot of their friends, and they often are in school part-time or not at all,” Belot adds. “It brings a smile to their faces.”

The best part, they say, is watching them open up the boxes.

Since 2016, The Super Sophia Project has gifted more than 30,000 boxes across the province, and Megan says she still can’t believe how large the organization has grown.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m shocked at how this charity is still growing, and we’re continuing to do bigger and better things,” Megan says. She says her goal is to bring hope and inspire all kids battling cancer.