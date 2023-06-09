Menu

Politics

New Brunswick’s proposed education policy change sparks backlash in Ottawa

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2023 2:09 pm
Higgs government faces caucus revolt over changes to LGBTQ school policy in N.B.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is facing a potential caucus revolt over the changes to Policy 713. Six cabinet ministers and two government MLAs say they’re unhappy with the process and lack of transparency around the review. But Higgs remained defiant and said he’s willing to go to the polls over the changes. Silas Brown reports.
The New Brunswick government is facing criticism from cabinet ministers, MPs and senators in Ottawa who say it’s putting LGBTQ kids at risk with a new policy.

Premier Blaine Higgs is pushing changes to sexual orientation policy in schools that would force children under 16 to get parental consent to change their names or pronouns at school.

The previous version of the policy required teachers to get a student’s informed consent before discussing names and pronouns with their parents, and was meant to make schools inclusive and safe for LGBTQ children.

Higgs says he’s taking a strong position for families, but the changes have sparked anger from opposition parties and dissent within his own caucus.

Senators Kim Pate and René Cormier wrote an op-ed calling for the government to reconsider and reminding Higgs that the province is subject to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor called the decision appalling in a tweet, and her cabinet colleague Randy Boissonnault says the policy puts lives at risk.

LGBTQ groups in N.B. upset with school policy changes

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.

