Video link
Headline link
Crime

Mounties seek dashcam footage after reports of shots fired in Coquitlam

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 2:22 pm
A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP are investigating multiple reports of shots fired in the 200-block of Shaughnessy Place in Coquitlam, B.C. on June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke
RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., are seeking security and dashcam footage after reports of shots fired in Coquitlam on Tuesday.

Mounties said they received multiple reports of gunfire at around 1:40 a.m. in the 2000-block of Shaughnessy Place. They quickly found the victim’s residence, but said no one was injured in the apparent shooting.

“At this time there does not appear to be any further risk to the public,” police wrote in a Friday news release.

“Coquitlam RCMP Victim Services is providing additional support to those impacted.”

Anyone with information about the incident, including video recorded on June 6 from 1-2 a.m. in the neighbourhood is asked to call 604-945-1550 and quote the file number 2023-14645.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to correct a mistake in the information provided by RCMP.

