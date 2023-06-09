SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays designate reliever Bass for assignment ahead of Pride Weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2023 1:34 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Reliever Anthony Bass has been designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays.

It’s the latest development in a controversy that began last week when Bass shared a social media post that supported anti-2SLGBTQ+ boycotts.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post'
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post

Bass, who made a public apology last week for the post, had been scheduled to catch the ceremonial first pitch by LGBTQ advocate leZlie Lee Kam when the Jays hosted Minnesota on Friday night to kick off their Pride Weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision to include Bass was met with criticism by some on social media.

Trending Now

Bass has a 0-0 record and 4.95 earned-run average over 22 appearances this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseballAnthony BassAnthony Bass Blue Jays
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content