Blue Jays designate reliever Bass for assignment ahead of Pride Weekend

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Reliever Anthony Bass has been designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays.

It’s the latest development in a controversy that began last week when Bass shared a social media post that supported anti-2SLGBTQ+ boycotts.

Bass, who made a public apology last week for the post, had been scheduled to catch the ceremonial first pitch by LGBTQ advocate leZlie Lee Kam when the Jays hosted Minnesota on Friday night to kick off their Pride Weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision to include Bass was met with criticism by some on social media.

Bass has a 0-0 record and 4.95 earned-run average over 22 appearances this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.