Crime

OPP seek ‘erratic driver’ who yelled racial comments at pedestrians in Grand Bend

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 1:54 pm
The suspect vehicle is described as a 2000's silver or light-grey coloured Ford Escape.
The suspect vehicle is described as a 2000's silver or light-grey coloured Ford Escape.
Lambton County OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following an incident in Grand Bend over the weekend.

On Saturday, at 1:10 a.m., police say they were contacted regarding an erratic driver on Main Street who was said to be yelling racial comments at pedestrians.

Officers believe the same suspect was later involved in a verbal altercation that led to the suspect striking an individual’s vehicle in a local parking lot before fleeing the scene.

According to police, a similar incident occurred a short time later on Mollard Line where a suspect struck another vehicle multiple times before fleeing again.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or light-grey coloured Ford Escape from the 2000s.

OPP seek ‘erratic driver’ who yelled racial comments at pedestrians in Grand Bend - image View image in full screen
Lambton County OPP

The suspect is described as a man, possibly in his early 20s, with a thick build and about five feet 11 inches with a goatee. He was reportedly seen wearing a backwards black baseball hat with what investigators describe as “hockey hair” curling from under the brim.

The involved vehicle will likely have front-end and passenger-side damage.

Anyone with information, including video, dashcam footage or photos, can contact Lambton OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

