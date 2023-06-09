Menu

Canada

Ottawa protest over ‘gender ideology’ met with hundreds of counter-protesters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2023 5:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Hostility harming LGBTQ2 representation in Canadian politics'
Hostility harming LGBTQ2 representation in Canadian politics
The federal government is increasing security funding for Pride events, in response to a surge in open aggression towards the LGBTQ2 community by far-right groups. As Touria Izri explains, this rise in hostility is preventing some people from running for public office.
Hundreds of people rallied against what an organizer calls “gender ideology” near three west-end Ottawa schools today, as hundreds more joined a counter-protest in support of transgender rights.

Police arrested five people in connection with the protests but wouldn’t share more information about why.

The protest against gender identity being taught in schools was organized by activist Chris Elston, while community groups Horizon Ottawa and Community Solidarity Ottawa mobilized the counter-protest.

Police closed a stretch of Broadview Avenue in Westboro between Carling Avenue and Tillbury Avenues and divided the crowd into several groups along the street.

A woman gives thumbs down as she takes part in a protest against Pride in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A woman gives thumbs down as she takes part in a protest against Pride in Ottawa, Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

Notre Dame High School is located on that section of the street, and Broadview Avenue Public School and Nepean High School are located another block away.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board has urged the protesters to move their demonstrations away from the schools.

Counter protesters carry Pride and Trans Pride flags to confront a protest against Pride in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Counter protesters carry Pride and Trans Pride flags to confront a protest against Pride in Ottawa, Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

“Adults should never make children and youth feel threatened or intimidated. Protests that are intended to provoke students, staff, families and/or community members to generate attention or social media traffic are completely unacceptable,” the board said in a press release ahead of the planned protest.

Neighbourhood resident Tris Harrison said he has two kids who attend Broadview Avenue Public School, one in kindergarten and another in Grade 2.

Harrison said while he respects protesters’ democratic rights, the demonstrations are unfair and disruptive to the children in nearby schools.

“I don’t want my (kids’) school used as a prop,” he said.

“Is this fair to a seven-year-old?”

