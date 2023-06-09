Almost 1 million cigarettes seized in Saskatoon police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon Police Service investigation has led to the seizure of almost one million cigarettes, two vehicles, and over $24,000 in cash.

Police said a traffic stop on Tuesday in the 1900 block of Kenderdine Road led to the arrest of a man suspected to be trafficking tobacco, as well as police finding illegal tobacco products and items consistent with trafficking.

A search warrant was executed on a home in the 200 block of Epp Place a short time later and police say they seized:

more than 500,000 illegal cigarettes

a 2010 Lexus RX350

a 2010 Jeep Patriot

$24,624 in cash

A second warrant was issued on Wednesday at a home on the 100 block of Fairbrother Court, and police seized an additional 450,000 cigarettes.

The 59-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges related to trafficking.

SPS said this is the largest seizure of illegal tobacco made by the police service.