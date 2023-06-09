Family receives new Cobourg home via Habitat for Humanity Northumberland

Send this page to someone via email

Alfred Groves says a new home in Cobourg, Ont., courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Northumberland is a new beginning for his family.

On Friday, the organization handed the keys to a home on Alexandria Drive to Groves and his two sons, Reed and Cale – a home to call their own.

“I’m really glad to have such a nice property here with lots of space to grow on,” said Groves.

The Groves are the second family in 2023 and 65th overall in the area to receive a home from Habitat Northumberland as it marks its 25th anniversary. The process required the family to contribute at least 500 hours working in Habitat’s ReStore and at other home construction sites.

Their monthly mortgage payment will help fund future builds through the Fund for Humanity.

“We were committed,” said Groves. “We’ve been committed for about four years in the program … we got slowed down for COVID, but everybody else had to get slowed down for COVID too.”

Groves’ house, which is one side of a semi-detached building, was originally renovated in 2003 for a Habitat Northumberland family. In 2021, Habitat Northumberland bought back the home, a first right as part of the housing agreement if a homeowner decides to sell their unit.

Renovations were delayed until earlier this year and since then staff and volunteers have worked with the Groves family to spruce up the house.

“Pretty exciting to be honest,” said Reed. “It’s definitely a step up from our old house.”

“The kitchen is a lot bigger and I’m really excited for the kitchen ’cause we do a lot of cooking,” added Cale.

Meaghan MacDonald, Habitat for Humanity Northumberland executive director, says the project follows one which started two weeks ago just north in the hamlet of Balitmore.

“With our local affordable housing options shrinking, we’re proud that another family can be safely and affordably housed through the buy-back component of the Habitat homeownership program,” she said. “As we celebrate the achievement of the Groves family, we also reflect on how grateful we are for the incredible volunteers, donors, staff and families who have made Habitat for Humanity Northumberland what it is over the last 25 years.”

Next up from the Groves is digging a garden to help settle into their new home.

“Well it’s great, I mean we’re from Port Hope, but Cobourg just got a little bit better,” said Groves.

– with files from Robert Lothian, Global Peterborough