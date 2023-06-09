Air quality statement, extreme heat response plan activated for Saskatoon

An air quality statement is in effect for Saskatoon Friday as wildfire smoke hovers over the city once again.
Environment Canada advises anyone with lung disease to limit their time outdoors and reduce activity for the time being.
Saskatoon’s air quality and special statements can be seen on the government website.
An extreme heat emergency response plan has also been activated for the city by the Saskatoon Emergency Management Organization for June 11-14.
The plan provides residents with cooling locations, outreach services and wellness checks, as well as water distribution for individuals and families in the area.
Saskatoon has 27 cool-down locations including:
- public libraries
- leisure centres
- Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre, Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Centre
- Prairie Harm Reduction
- Friendship Inn
- Crocus Co-Operative
- EGADZ/Saskatoon Downtown Youth Centre. Inc
- Station 20 West
- The Bridge on 20th Street
- Westside Community Clinic
The locations also have public water fountains or filling stations and will be distributing bottled water or reusable water bottles. More details and locations can be found on the City of Saskatoon’s website.
Saskatoon also has 30 paddling pools open and 16 spray parks spanning city neighbourhoods. Locations and operating days can be found on the city’s cool-down web page.
