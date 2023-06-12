‘Little gestures make big impacts’: Saskatoon man saves gosling on road to work

Send this page to someone via email

Liam McKay, 22, is a rural powerline worker from Saskatoon with a fondness for wildlife. He said he didn’t hesitate to stop when he found a little gosling in the road on his way back from Warman a few weeks ago.

“He was sitting in the middle of the road so I had to stop because I thought he was going to be hit by a car in this busy traffic,” McKay said, recording himself at the scene May 31 while holding the gosling.

Unfortunately, another gosling had already been fatally hit.

Trying to save the second gosling, McKay told Global News Friday in an interview that he tried to find the mother goose nearby.

“If you could reunite it with the mother, then it should be safe to go,” McKay said. “I like saving animals and sometimes a little gesture can make big impacts.”

After having no luck finding the mother, McKay brought the gosling to his truck.

Videos taken by McKay showed the gosling sitting on the centre console of McKay’s vehicle next to a Tim Horton’s coffee and then relaxing in his lap.

View image in full screen ‘Chirp’ enjoying some rest next to a Tim Horton’s coffee in McKay’s truck. Liam McKay

“He was chirping at me the whole time,” McKay said. “I called him Chirp because he was non-stop chirping.”

On his way to a job site with the gosling, McKay said he passed a traveling RCMP officer through Martensville.

“I was holding the gosling out the window like ‘you gotta take this bird!’ as the cop is passing by,” McKay said.

They both pulled into a McDonald’s parking lot and the gosling was handed over to the police officer, who began calling wildlife services.

“It was a real nice gesture of him. I was in a crunch getting to work, but if I had to, maybe I would have raised it, you never know,” McKay laughed. “I was so close to keeping it. It would be the typical stereotype for a Canadian to have a pet goose.”

After the gosling was handed over to RCMP, it was taken to a wildlife rescue in Saskatoon.

View image in full screen ‘Chirp’ being taken safely into the hands of police before heading to one of Saskatoon’s wildlife rescues. Liam McKay

He is looking forward to following up.

“I do hope to see it again, it would be nice if we reunited. I think he would recognize me.”