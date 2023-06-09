Menu

Canada

Saskatoon EX to proceed without a parade for 2023 due to road construction

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 12:00 pm
The Saskatoon Ex parade is being pushed back to 2024 due to road construction. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Ex parade is being pushed back to 2024 due to road construction. Slavo Kutas / Global News
The Saskatoon EX will not include a parade this year due to the city’s downtown road construction.

Susan Kuzma, manager of signature events at Prairieland, said that the parade part of the festival will be cancelled for 2023 and return in 2024.

Mother of young child caught in bear spray incident speaks out

“We certainly wish there was a better outcome but given the amount of downtown road construction this summer, we are forced to focus on bringing the parade back in 2024,” Kuzma said.

“Postponing the relaunch of the parade is not an easy decision because we know how much our annual parade means to this community, yet without an approved route, and with construction, we have run out of choices.”

Final day at the Saskatoon Ex

The festival runs from Aug. 8 to 13, and some of the other events were highlighted that will still take place this year.

Music at the grandstand includes artists Arkells, Marianas Trench, Collective Soul, Dallas Smith and Burton Cummings.

The Kickin’ Horse Saloon will also have music guests Finger Eleven, Harlequin, Blackjack Bill and Big Sugar.

Some of the other highlights listed include the Aces Flying Pig Races, The FireGuy Show, SuperDogs present Barkade, West Coast Lumberjack Show, Daily Mardi Gras Parade, as well as the Mascot Parade.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsCity of SaskatoonParadeRoad ConstructionSaskatoon EXGrandstand
