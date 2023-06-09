Saskatoon EX to proceed without a parade for 2023 due to road construction

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon EX will not include a parade this year due to the city’s downtown road construction.

Susan Kuzma, manager of signature events at Prairieland, said that the parade part of the festival will be cancelled for 2023 and return in 2024.

“We certainly wish there was a better outcome but given the amount of downtown road construction this summer, we are forced to focus on bringing the parade back in 2024,” Kuzma said.

“Postponing the relaunch of the parade is not an easy decision because we know how much our annual parade means to this community, yet without an approved route, and with construction, we have run out of choices.”

The festival runs from Aug. 8 to 13, and some of the other events were highlighted that will still take place this year.

Music at the grandstand includes artists Arkells, Marianas Trench, Collective Soul, Dallas Smith and Burton Cummings.

The Kickin’ Horse Saloon will also have music guests Finger Eleven, Harlequin, Blackjack Bill and Big Sugar.

Some of the other highlights listed include the Aces Flying Pig Races, The FireGuy Show, SuperDogs present Barkade, West Coast Lumberjack Show, Daily Mardi Gras Parade, as well as the Mascot Parade.