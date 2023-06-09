Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seize $500K in cars, $140K in cash during drug raids in Kitchener, GTA

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 12:17 pm
During those searches, police seized three kilograms of fentanyl, three kilograms of cocaine, several ounces of methamphetamine, 10 kilograms of a cutting agent and other items used in selling drugs. View image in full screen
During those searches, police seized three kilograms of fentanyl, three kilograms of cocaine, several ounces of methamphetamine, 10 kilograms of a cutting agent and other items used in selling drugs. Waterloo Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized a Porsche and two other vehicles as well as drugs and cash while raiding homes in Kitchener and the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.

Four people were also arrested as a result of the raids which occurred after an investigation into the supply chain of fentanyl into Woodstock and Waterloo Region.

Police from Waterloo worked alongside officers from Woodstock in the investigation which led to police raiding the homes on Fergus Avenue in Kitchener, Noblewood Drive in Nobleton, and King Street in Toronto.

Click to play video: '78 stolen vehicles recovered, 4 charged as Peel police work to target car theft ‘epidemic’'
78 stolen vehicles recovered, 4 charged as Peel police work to target car theft ‘epidemic’

During those searches, police seized three kilograms of fentanyl, three kilograms of cocaine, several ounces of methamphetamine, 10 kilograms of a cutting agent and other items used in selling drugs. Global News has asked police for the street value of the drugs. This story will be updated when a response is received.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police also confiscated a 2023 Porche 24G, 2022 Volkswagen and 2020 Mercedes G-Wagon which in total are valued at $500,000 as well as $140,000 in cash.

A 31-year-old man from Nobleton, a 38-year-old female from Cambridge, a 44-year-old man from Cambridge and a 42-year-old man whose city was not disclosed were all arrested and are facing drug trafficking charges.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsToronto crimeWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWaterlooKitchener CrimeToronto NewsKitchener drug bustNobletonToronto Drug BustNobleton drug bustNobleton news
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content