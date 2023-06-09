Police seize $500K in cars, $140K in cash during drug raids in Kitchener, GTA

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized a Porsche and two other vehicles as well as drugs and cash while raiding homes in Kitchener and the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.

Four people were also arrested as a result of the raids which occurred after an investigation into the supply chain of fentanyl into Woodstock and Waterloo Region.

Police from Waterloo worked alongside officers from Woodstock in the investigation which led to police raiding the homes on Fergus Avenue in Kitchener, Noblewood Drive in Nobleton, and King Street in Toronto.

During those searches, police seized three kilograms of fentanyl, three kilograms of cocaine, several ounces of methamphetamine, 10 kilograms of a cutting agent and other items used in selling drugs. Global News has asked police for the street value of the drugs. This story will be updated when a response is received.

Police also confiscated a 2023 Porche 24G, 2022 Volkswagen and 2020 Mercedes G-Wagon which in total are valued at $500,000 as well as $140,000 in cash.

A 31-year-old man from Nobleton, a 38-year-old female from Cambridge, a 44-year-old man from Cambridge and a 42-year-old man whose city was not disclosed were all arrested and are facing drug trafficking charges.