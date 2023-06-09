Menu

Fire

Car fire in West Kelowna’s Boucherie area pumps out heavy smoke

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 10:54 am
FILE. West Kelowna Fire Rescue . View image in full screen
FILE. West Kelowna Fire Rescue . Global News
A car fire in West Kelowna early Friday caused a great deal of concern for the amount of smoke it pumped out but in the end, emergency crews were able to snuff out the blaze before it spread.

It was just after 6 a.m. Friday when firefighters were alerted to a vehicle fire in the Boucherie area near Vineyard Drive and East Boundary Road.

“The smoke and fire was highly visible,” Jason Brolund, West Kelowna fire chief, said in an email.

Multiple photos on social media of the smoke indicate it was a concern among area residents for its proximity to homes.

West Kelowna lakeside fire

“The vehicle was extinguished quickly. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation along with the RCMP.”

Brolund thanked the public for reporting the fire to 911  which allowed firefighters to respond quickly and prevent the blaze from spreading.

