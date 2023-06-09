Emergency crews respond to industrial accident at Brampton brick company

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Emergency crews responded to an industrial accident at a brick company in Brampton late Thursday that ended up leaving one person dead.

A Peel paramedics spokesperson confirmed to Global News they responded to Brampton Brick Limited on Wanless Drive, near Hurontario Street, just before 11 p.m.

The spokesperson said the call was for a man involved in an industrial machine accident.

The victim was trapped for around an hour and a half and had to be extricated by the fire department.

He was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokesperson said it’s believed the victim was an employee.

Peel Regional Police said they are holding the scene for the Ministry of Labour, which is now investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.