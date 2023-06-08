Expert calls for understanding amid Winnipeg’s construction woes

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s construction season is in full swing, but with it comes a whole host of issues for many.

Long backups on roads, traffic jams, and a slower commute are affecting people. Commuters say they’re forced to walk around the construction, making them late for work. And concerns of safety are on mind for those sharing city streets with drivers.

“We’ve had construction workers struck by vehicles. We’ve had people abused by drivers,” said Don Hurst, safety and training coordinator with the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association. “If you’re not watching where you’re going, you’re a real risk to people at work.”

Just as safety is a priority for commuters, Hurst said it’s equally as important for construction workers as well. The frustration from such work shouldn’t mean workers aren’t treated with respect, he noted.

“Just be mindful that people are working on our roadways. They’re at work like you are,” said Hurst.

Construction projects, according to the City of Winnipeg, are set across the city. These projects take time for planning, for example deciding on what roads to fix first.

Michelle Stainton, project management engineer with the city’s public works department, said there are around 200 projects underway. Despite the construction, she said the idea is to keep traffic going.

“The first task… is to figure out what is the best way to progress with these projects,” said Stainton.

She stated that the projects are spread out in order to maximize the length of the construction season. The city notes that the best way to plan for a commute is to use Google Maps or Waze.

— with files from Global’s Teagan Rasche.