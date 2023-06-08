Menu

Crime

Oshawa man, 32, charged in connection with child pornogaphy investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 6:07 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A 32-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in March 2023, officers conducted a search warrant at a home near Bond Street West and McMillan Drive.

Police said during the search, electronic devices were seized and analyzed.

According to police, as a result, a 32-year-old man from Oshawa was arrested and charged on June 7.

Officers said he has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and breaching and order from a sexual offence conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeDurham PoliceDRPSchild pornography chargesOshawa crimeCrime Oshawaoshawa man charged
