Oshawa man, 32, charged in connection with child pornogaphy investigation: police

A 32-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in March 2023, officers conducted a search warrant at a home near Bond Street West and McMillan Drive.

Police said during the search, electronic devices were seized and analyzed.

According to police, as a result, a 32-year-old man from Oshawa was arrested and charged on June 7.

Officers said he has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and breaching and order from a sexual offence conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.