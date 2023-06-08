Menu

Consumer

Princess Street promenade postponed due to poor air quality

By John Lawless Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 2:09 pm
The Princess Street promenade has been postponed until the end of the month due to air quality concerns from wildfire smoke. View image in full screen
The Princess Street promenade has been postponed until the end of the month due to air quality concerns from wildfire smoke. John Lawless/Global News
Princess Street will remain open to traffic this Sunday, as the Downtown Kingston BIA has postponed the Princess Street promenade.

Air quality concerns from the wildfire smoke prompted the BIA to move the promenade to June 24.

“The Downtown Kingston BIA made the difficult decision to postpone the popular event amid concerns about wildfire smoke, prioritizing the well-being and safety of the Kingston community,” says the BIA in a press release.

“According to the latest Special Air Quality Statement issued for the greater Kingston area, even low concentrations of wildfire smoke can adversely affect health. ”

The June 24 date coincides with the Skeleton Park Arts Festival, which provides an opportunity for people in downtown Kingston to experience both the promenade and the festival.

During the Princess Street promenade, there will be live music, giveaways, activities for kids, and shops will have merchandise displays out on the street.

The other two dates for the Princess Street promenade are Aug. 5 and Sept. 23.

 

WildfireSmokedowntown kingstonPrincess StreetDowntown Kingston BIAPromenadePrincess Street Promenade
