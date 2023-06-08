Menu

Money

Stantec to purchase Chicago-based engineering firm Environmental Systems Design

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2023 1:04 pm
A file photo of the Stantec logo. View image in full screen
A file photo of the Stantec logo. CREDIT: stantec.com
Stantec Inc. has signed a deal to buy Chicago-based engineering firm Environmental Systems Design Inc. (ESD).

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Stantec says ESD will grow its mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) and structural engineering practice by 40 per cent in the U.S.

12 floors of Stantec Tower in downtown Edmonton converted to rental suites

ESD was founded in 1967 and has 270 employees.

In addition to Chicago, ESD has offices in New York, San Francisco and Phoenix.

The acquisition is expected to close on June 30.

BusinessEdmonton businessStantecStantec Inc.Engineering firmsEnvironmental Systems DesignEnvironmental Systems Design Inc.ESD
© 2023 The Canadian Press

