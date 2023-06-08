Stantec to purchase Chicago-based engineering firm Environmental Systems Design

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Stantec Inc. has signed a deal to buy Chicago-based engineering firm Environmental Systems Design Inc. (ESD).

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Stantec says ESD will grow its mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) and structural engineering practice by 40 per cent in the U.S.

1:50 12 floors of Stantec Tower in downtown Edmonton converted to rental suites

ESD was founded in 1967 and has 270 employees.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to Chicago, ESD has offices in New York, San Francisco and Phoenix.

The acquisition is expected to close on June 30.