Canada

Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear unvaccinated Alberta woman’s case for organ donation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2023 11:38 am
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.

Annette Lewis was diagnosed with a terminal disease in 2018 and was told she would not survive unless she received an organ transplant.

She was placed on a transplant wait-list in 2020, but was informed a year later she would need to get the COVID-19 vaccine to receive an organ.

Lewis said taking the vaccine would offend her conscience and argued the requirement violated her Charter rights to life, conscience, liberty and security of the person.

The case was dismissed by an Alberta court, which said the Charter has no application to clinical treatment decisions, in particular for doctors establishing preconditions for organ transplants.

The Alberta Court of Appeal upheld the decision, prompting Lewis’ appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content