Crime

‘Armed and dangerous’ man nabbed in Surrey after cutting off ankle monitor

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 10:22 am
Click to play video: '‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested in Surrey after cutting off ankle monitor'
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested in Surrey after cutting off ankle monitor
Mounties in Surrey have arrested Terry McDonald, who has been at large since May 26, 2023, after he escaped from a court-mandated home.
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., have arrested a man who has been at large since May 26, 2023, after he escaped from a court-mandated home.

Terry McDonald, 25, was arrested on June 7 at around 3 p.m. by a Surrey RCMP strike force target team with the help of the Integrated Lower Mainland ERT.

McDonald is one of two men who had removed their ankle monitors and were at large. The other, Joseph Gregory, 26, remains on the run.

Click to play video: 'RCMP seek witnesses after 85-year-old punched in face in Coquitlam Park'
RCMP seek witnesses after 85-year-old punched in face in Coquitlam Park

McDonald was taken to the Surrey RCMP cells and will remain in custody to be brought before the courts, police said.

The pair have been charged with firearms offences and police have previously said they are both considered to be armed and dangerous.

Gregory is described as six feet two inches tall and 221 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an all-black Jordan tracksuit with a gold-coloured Jordan symbol.

Anyone with information can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

