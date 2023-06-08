Menu

World

2 children critically injured after knife attack in French town

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 8, 2023 8:06 am
France knife attack View image in full screen
French police personnel maintain a secure cordon in Annecy, south-eastern France on June 8, 2023, following a mass stabbing in the French Alpine town. Seven people, including six children, have been injured in a mass stabbing in the town of Annecy in the French Alps, security sources told AFP. A man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old as they played in a park near the lake in the town at around 9:45 am (0745 GMT), a security source who asked not to be named and a local official told AFP. Olivier Chassignole/AFP via Getty Images
A Syrian national wounded four children and an adult in a knife attack in a park in the southeastern French town of Annecy on Thursday, police said, leaving some of the victims critically ill in hospital.

The attacker was a Syrian national with legal refugee status in France, a police official told Reuters. He was not known to security agencies and his motives were unclear, an investigative source said.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that the attacker had been arrested.

Two children and one adult were in life-threatening condition, while two children were slightly hurt, police said.

Antoine Armand, center, deputy for the Savoie region, in the French Alps, speaks at the National Assembly, Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Paris. View image in full screen
Antoine Armand, center, deputy for the Savoie region, in the French Alps, speaks at the National Assembly, Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Paris. Lewis Joly/AP

“Children and one adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Twitter, calling the attack “an act of absolute cowardice.”

Witnesses said at least one of the children wounded in the attack was in a stroller. The incident took place at around 0745 GMT in the playground of a lakeside park in Annecy, a town in the French Alps.

“He jumped (in the playground), started shouting and then went towards the strollers, repeatedly hitting the little ones with a knife,” a witness who gave his name as Ferdinand told BFM TV.

“Mothers were crying, everybody was running,” said George, another witness and owner of a nearby restaurant.

The TV channel showed footage of several policemen overpowering an individual in a park.

“Nothing more abominable than to attack children,” National Assembly speaker Yael Braun-Pivet said on Twitter. Parliament observed a minute of silence to mark the incident.

© 2023 Reuters

