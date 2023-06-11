Man left with life-altering injuries after Toronto motorcycle crash

A man has suffered life-altering injuries after a motorcycle crash in Toronto on Saturday evening.
Toronto police said a vehicle and motorcyclist were involved in a collision around The Donway and Lawrence Avenue East just before 7 p.m.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police. Investigators later confirmed the injuries were life-altering.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Roads in the area were closed after the crash but have since reopened.
