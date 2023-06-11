Menu

Traffic

Man left with life-altering injuries after Toronto motorcycle crash

Isaac Callan Global News
June 11, 2023
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man has suffered life-altering injuries after a motorcycle crash in Toronto on Saturday evening.

Toronto police said a vehicle and motorcyclist were involved in a collision around The Donway and Lawrence Avenue East just before 7 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police. Investigators later confirmed the injuries were life-altering.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Roads in the area were closed after the crash but have since reopened.

Toronto Police Motorcycle Crash Toronto Lawrence Avenue The Donway
