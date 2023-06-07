Menu

Headline link
Canada

Wildfire just west of Peachland hasn’t grown, still sized at 33 hectares

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 6:51 pm
An aerial view of the Pigeon Creek wildfire that’s burning just west of Peachland in the Central Okanagan. View image in full screen
An aerial view of the Pigeon Creek wildfire that’s burning just west of Peachland in the Central Okanagan. BC Wildfire Service
A wildfire burning in the Central Okanagan hasn’t seen any recent growth lately.

The Pigeon Creek fire, located 6.5 kilometres west of Peachland, currently covers 33 hectares — the same size it quickly grew to after being first spotted on Sunday evening.

Click to play video: 'B.C. mayor concerned with Highway 4 closure due to wildfire'
B.C. mayor concerned with Highway 4 closure due to wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service says that the blaze is still listed as out of control, and that 60 personnel are at the scene, along with aerial support.

“We haven’t really seen any growth on this fire since Monday afternoon, which is good news,” said fire information officer Aydan Coray.

The wildfire service says crews are still establishing containment lines, with Coray adding, “it will stay (listed as) out of control until they can ensure that the fire perimeter will not change or grow.”

On Tuesday alone — air support dropped nearly 1. 6 million litres of water on the fire to aid suppression efforts.

“We have 60 ground personnel continuing to implement fuel-free guards and wet lines surrounding the fire. They’re still being supported by our skimmer group of air tankers as well as multiple helicopters and I believe our retardant air tankers have also been out there,” Coray said.

Click to play video: 'Holistic wildfire management'
Holistic wildfire management
