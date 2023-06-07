RCMP seek witnesses after 85-year-old punched in the face in Coquitlam park

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., are hoping to speak with a pair of witnesses who stepped in to help after a senior was seriously hurt in a random attack earlier this spring.

In a Wednesday media release, police said the assault happened around 11 a.m. on March 18, as the 85-year-old man was walking in Pioneer Park.

Police said a man walking two dogs behind the senior dropped the animals’ leashes, at which point the dogs ran toward the victim.

The victim, who was walking with a cane, tried to distance himself from the dogs “when the suspect ran towards the victim and punched him in the face,” police say.

Two witnesses came to the senior’s aid, and the suspect left the area on foot with the dogs.

“This incident is very concerning and we are appealing to the witnesses to contact our investigators to provide further information,” Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in the release.

“We want to thank these witnesses for providing assistance to the victim following this unprovoked assault.”

The suspect in the incident is described as Caucasian and five-foot-five in height with a strong build. He was walking one white and one golden-orange dog.

In addition to the two people who stopped to help, police are also looking to speak with anyone else who saw the assault or has video recorded in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.