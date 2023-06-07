Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Convenience store in Verona, Ont. bursts into flame

By John Lawless Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 4:07 pm
An employee of a nearby store in Verona, Ont., says the building contained fireworks, which all went off while the fire was burning. View image in full screen
An employee of a nearby store in Verona, Ont., says the building contained fireworks, which all went off while the fire was burning. Mike Collins
A convenience store in Verona, Ont., caught fire Wednesday afternoon, and a witness who was at the scene says the building has burned to the ground.

Large flames were seen shooting out of the windows and out of the top of the roof of New Topper’s Market on Highway 38.

Topper’s is also the convenience store for the Esso gas station.

“It’s an old wooden building, and went up very quickly,” says Mike Collins, an employee of Asselstine Hardware, which is located right beside the site of the fire.

“There were fireworks in that building too, and they all went off. We had one heck of a Canada Day light show.”

Collins says fire crews were able to contain the fire and keep it away from the propane tanks, but the building is no longer standing.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s completely gone,” he says.

Collins says he saw all of the occupants of the building get out safely, including the apartments that are located above the store.

More to come…

