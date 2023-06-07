Menu

Malfunction behind logging truck crash that killed 3 in Cranbrook, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2023 3:49 pm
Mounties in Cranbrook, B.C., say a mechanical failure of a loaded logging truck set off a crash east of the community that killed three people in an oncoming vehicle. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke. View image in full screen
Mounties in Cranbrook, B.C., say a mechanical failure of a loaded logging truck set off a crash east of the community that killed three people in an oncoming vehicle. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke. MR
Mounties in Cranbrook, B.C., say a mechanical failure of a loaded logging truck set off a crash east of the community that killed three people in an oncoming vehicle.

The crash on Highway 3 last Wednesday involved three vehicles, but police say those who died were all in a Chevrolet Suburban.

Police say an initial investigation found the logging truck’s mechanical failure caused it to cross the centre line, hitting the Suburban, while a third vehicle went off the road as the driver tried to avoid the crash.

The driver of the logging truck was transported to hospital with serious injuries and the highway was closed for much of the day.

RCMP say the collision analysis and reconstruction service is still investigating the crash.

It says WorkSafeBC and commercial vehicle safety enforcement are also involved in the investigation.

More on BC
© 2023 The Canadian Press

