Canada

Two pedestrians in hospital after Montreal driver hits parked car

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 3:13 pm
The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Two women are in hospital after they were injured Wednesday afternoon in a collision in Côte-des-Neiges.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said it happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Bourret Avenue near the intersection of McLynn Avenue.

Officers responding to the call located a first person who was seriously injured. The victim, a woman believed to be in her 40s, was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

A second woman, believed to be in her 50s, was also taken to hospital. Dubuc said her life is not in danger.

Dubuc said witnesses told police the driver of a minivan was heading east on Bourret Avenue when she hit a parked car and the pedestrians.

The driver is believed to be around 70 years old.

Crime scene technicians were dispatched to the scene.

Bourret was closed to traffic between Clanranald and Coolbrooke avenues to allow for the investigation.

