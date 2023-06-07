Rebuilding homes after Nova Scotia wildfires could take up to three years

It could take years to rebuild hundreds of homes destroyed by unprecedented wildfires in Nova Scotia, a construction industry leader says.

Justin Johnston, president of the Nova Scotia branch of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association, said Wednesday it could be months before initial structural assessments and environmental testing are complete.

Then, it could take up to three years to rebuild the homes because of existing backlogs in the province’s construction industry, with busy contractors over a year behind on some major projects.

Wildfires destroyed about 150 homes in the greater Halifax area and dozens more in Shelburne County, in the province’s southwest.

Those displaced by fires might struggle to find a builder who is available, Johnston said in an interview, and “then they have to go through the design process, which can take months and months and months,” before a building permit is issued.

He added that the industry is struggling to determine exactly how long rebuilding will take, but “it could be a lengthy journey” to get people back in their homes.

Some people, however, aren’t giving up hope. Glenn Taylor, who lost his Halifax-area home to the fire that broke out May 28, says his family plans to rebuild, even if it takes years.

“It’s a really nice neighbourhood,” he said. “Everyone knows each other.”

He recognizes the uphill battle he faces, though, as “there’s going to be lots of homes to rebuild.” Taylor, along with his wife Glenda, fled their Shelby Drive home with their two dogs, cat and a pet bird as the fire approached. Thanks to friends in their close-knit church community, the Taylors have secured a place to live for a month and have “some irons in the fire” for a long-term dwelling until their house is rebuilt.

Nova Scotia’s vacancy rate is around one per cent, the second-lowest in the country, according to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

The province has said modular homes could be a temporary housing solution for the thousands displaced by wildfires. Modular homes, also known as prefabricated homes, are built in factories and delivered by trucks.

Details on where these temporary homes would be located haven’t yet been determined, Housing Minister John Lohr told reporters last week, but the province is “looking into logistics,” as the homes would need to be hooked up to water and sewage systems.

But Johnston of the builders’ association says the modular home industry has limited capacity, with only a few companies specializing in that type of home in the Halifax region.

“They’re busy as it stands,” he says. “The resources are limited. So it could be an option, but it could take some time.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2023.