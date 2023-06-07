Manitoba seniors can apply for hearing aid funding

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba seniors in need of hearing aids may be able to get some help paying for the technology.

The province announced Wednesday that the application window is now open for its new Seniors Hearing Aid Program, which is for residents 65 and older with a household income below $80,000.

Those whose applications are accepted could save up to $2,000 on hearing aids, including the cost of fitting the devices.

“Untreated hearing loss is linked with social isolation, difficulty communicating, increased risk of falls, cognitive decline and dementia,” said provincial seniors and long-term care minister Scott Johnston in a release.

“Hearing aids provide valuable benefits to improve quality of life, and this program will ensure more Manitoba seniors have the financial means to access them.”

To apply, qualifying seniors will need to submit an application form along with proof of income from the Canada Revenue Agency, as well as a prescription or audiogram.

Story continues below advertisement

More details are available on the province’s website.