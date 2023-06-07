B.C. health minister to address situation at Surrey hospital following complaints

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is holding a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the current state of health care in Surrey.

B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. at the Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Surrey’s health care services, especially at the hospital, have been under scrutiny as of late.

Dr. Urbain Ip, now a clinical assistant professor at UBC’s department of emergency medicine and the former medical director at Surrey Memorial, told Global News he wouldn’t send his own family members to the facility.

Ip said patients could wait 48 to 72 hours before getting proper care due to a shortage of hospitalists — doctors who admit patients to the hospital’s wards.

And he alleged Fraser Health had actively worked to prevent doctors from going public with concerns.

A few days later, Health Minister Adrian Dix disputed allegations that doctors are being prevented from sharing their concerns.

“There is no restraint on people speaking out at Surrey Memorial Hospital or anything else. That no-restraint is protected in regulation,” Dix said.

“I think doctors have expressed their concerns very strongly, at Surrey Memorial Hospital and elsewhere. I spoke to doctors who expressed it directly to me last week in a public forum.”

Ip’s comments followed an open letter from doctors at the hospital warning of “unsafe conditions” amid emergency room congestion and a shortage of admitting hospitalists.

Dix said that the province has tabled a contract offer to hospitalists, and that negotiations were ongoing in a bid to address their concerns and reach a deal.

More than 35 physicians and midwives at Surrey Memorial Hospital have added their voices to the chorus criticizing the institution for a lack of resources affecting the quality of care.

In an open letter to the “citizens of Surrey,” the women’s health providers claim a “crisis caused by chronic and pervasive under-resourcing” has led to “unsafe conditions and adverse outcomes.”

According to the letter, the challenges have resulted in one newborn death, “countless near misses” and “moral injury” to care providers at the beleaguered hospital.

“Women often lack access to effective pain management and do not receive the necessary privacy during and after childbirth,” the letter states.

“The strain on our resources prevents our teams from delivering care that is required and expected, directly resulting in poor outcomes which fall sharply below the standard for a tertiary level maternity care centre in our province.”

The signed letter states that it is a direct response to a May 15 letter from dozens of emergency room (ER) doctors at Surrey Memorial Hospital, who warned of “unsafe conditions” and a failure to communicate the breadth of the “crisis to patients and the public.”

— With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey and Simon Little