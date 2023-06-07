Victoria police seek ‘high-risk’ missing man who hasn’t been seen since May

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police are seeking public assistance in finding a “high-risk” missing man who hasn’t been seen since mid-May.

Delmer Esau, 47, has a medical condition that requires “immediate treatment,” the police department said in a Wednesday news release.

It’s the second time Victoria police have appealed for help finding Esau, who was also the subject of a missing person’s report on May 17.

View image in full screen Delmer Esau, 47, has not been seen since mid-May of 2023. The Victoria Police Department says he has a medical condition that needs treatment and he is considered a “high risk” missing person. Handout/Victoria Police Department

Global News has reached out to police for more information about his last known whereabouts.

Esau is described as five feet, eight inches tall with short brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 135 pounds and has a slim build. Police said he often wears a baseball hat.

Anyone who sees Esau is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can report it to police at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.