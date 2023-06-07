Menu

Canada

Victoria police seek ‘high-risk’ missing man who hasn’t been seen since May

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 2:35 pm
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Victoria police are seeking public assistance in finding a “high-risk” missing man who hasn’t been seen since mid-May.

Delmer Esau, 47, has a medical condition that requires “immediate treatment,” the police department said in a Wednesday news release.

It’s the second time Victoria police have appealed for help finding Esau, who was also the subject of a missing person’s report on May 17.

Delmer Esau, 47, has not been seen since mid-May of 2023. The Victoria Police Department says he has a medical condition that needs treatment and he is considered a "high risk" missing person. View image in full screen
Delmer Esau, 47, has not been seen since mid-May of 2023. The Victoria Police Department says he has a medical condition that needs treatment and he is considered a “high risk” missing person. Handout/Victoria Police Department

Global News has reached out to police for more information about his last known whereabouts.

Esau is described as five feet, eight inches tall with short brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 135 pounds and has a slim build. Police said he often wears a baseball hat.

Anyone who sees Esau is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can report it to police at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

