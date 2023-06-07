Toronto to send 3 vehicles to Ukraine as war continues

Toronto will be sending three vehicles to aid Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

The city said on March 29, council authorized the city to donate three end-of-life vehicles to the Ukrainian Government to be used for humanitarian purposes.

“This marks the second such donation made by the City, following the four vehicles donated in 2022, at the request of Ambassador Kovaliv,” a press release read.

The city said a 2012 Ford Escape Hybrid, a 2001 Ford Ranger from Fleet Services and a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe from Paramedic Services which is equipped with lights, sirens and basic first aid supplies will be donated.

According to the city, the Canada Ukraine Foundation will be covering the cost of shipping the vehicles to Ukraine.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said the city is “heartbroken by the devastation and loss that continue to impact hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians.”

“Toronto is a home to many Ukrainian-Canadians and we are proud to join them in pledging our unwavering support towards Ukraine’s humanitarian efforts,” McKelvie said in a statement. “We welcome the people of Ukraine choosing to resettle in Toronto, and reaffirm our commitment to work with all levels of government to provide supports where needed.”

Yulia Kovaliv, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada, said the vehicles will be sent to medical centres in the country’s capital Kyiv, which has been constantly shelled over the last months.

“Kyiv and Toronto have special relations of a sistership for decades. We are grateful to the City and to the citizens of Toronto for this donation,” Kovaliv said. ” That is what the sistership is about – to help in the most critical situation.”

Federal data suggests that between Jan. 2022 and May 2023, more than 227,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Canada.