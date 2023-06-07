Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bell, Telus say Rogers’ proposed TTC wireless framework lacks key details

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2023 12:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Rogers to provide cell service in TTC subways'
Rogers to provide cell service in TTC subways
Rogers to provide cell service in TTC subways – Apr 11, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two of Rogers Communications Inc.’s competitors say the company’s proposed framework for reaching a deal to provide wireless service on Toronto’s subway system lacks necessary information.

Rogers said Monday it sent federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne a proposal last month outlining a plan to reach agreements with all carriers to join the network under “commercially reasonable terms” in a timely manner.

But Bell Canada and Telus Communications Inc. say they have not received key details, such as those related to capacity upgrades and commercial terms.

Champagne’s office says he is monitoring negotiations and is prepared to take further action, noting talks between the carriers have not been successful more than a month after he called on the companies to reach a deal following Rogers’ purchase of the TTC’s existing wireless operations.

Trending Now

Rogers says it’s confident it will be able to reach deals with the other carriers but has also proposed a dispute resolution process in case it is unable to.

Story continues below advertisement

Bell says the proposed framework does not ensure all customers are served regardless of their mobile carrier and is based on a failed model that will lead to further delays for TTC riders.

More on Toronto
TorontoTTCRogersToronto transitBellToronto SubwayBell CanadaRogers Communications Inc.TTC Cell Servicetoronto subway cell servicerogers ttcTelus Communications Inc.
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content