Canada

Kingston, Ont. opens facilities for residents to escape wildfire smoke

By John Lawless Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 12:12 pm
The City of Kingston has opened a number of locations to give residents some respite from the smoky air. View image in full screen
The City of Kingston has opened a number of locations to give residents some respite from the smoky air. Global News
If you’re looking to get out of the house but still want avoid spending too much time outside due to the wildfire smoke wafting in from the Quebec wildfires, there are some options around the city.

The City of Kingston is offering “out of the smoke respite locations” that residents can use to escape the smoky conditions that can pose a health risk if exposed for lengthy periods of time.

These are the locations that are currently operating:

  • Invista Centre: Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Calvin Park Branch Library: Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Isabel Turner Branch Library: Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Kingston East Community Centre: Monday – Fri 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sat/Sun. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Central Branch Library:  Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh Branch Library: Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Rideau Heights Branch Library: Monday & Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Rideau Heights Community Centre: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m – 5 p.m.
  • Housing & Social Services: Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
KFL&A Public Health recommends limiting time outdoors while the smoke still clings in the air, and drinking plenty of water to help your body cope with the conditions.

