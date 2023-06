See more sharing options

High River RCMP responded to an accident on Highway 2 and 594 Avenue involving a rolled-over semi-truck on Wednesday morning.

Northbound traffic is being redirected as the semi-truck is blocking the northbound lanes.

Emergency crews are working on clearing the scene.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is unknown.