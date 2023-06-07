Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario antiques shop and restaurant closed ‘for the time being’ after fire

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 10:59 am
Click to play video: 'Fire at historic antique shop and restaurant outside of London, Ont.'
Fire at historic antique shop and restaurant outside of London, Ont.
Smoke was seen billowing from BrickYard Antiques, an historic antique shop and restaurant in Mount Brydges, Ont., on June 6.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The BrickYard Antiques and Restaurant in Mount Brydges, Ont., near London, will be “closed for the time being” following a massive fire on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, fire officials said, at the landmark commercial building on Longwoods Road in Mount Brydges, southwest of London.

According to a Facebook post on Wednesday from BrickYard Antiques, the fire was in the antique mall portion of the complex.

“Regretfully we had a major fire yesterday morning in the antique mall and will be closed for the time being,” it read.

“Thank you to all the fire crews who spent hours battling the blaze in order to contain it. We are so sorry for the losses to our vendors and the disruptions this causes everyone involved.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department reported a damage estimate of $250,000 but noted that “the exceptional response of the suppression crew managed to contain the fire in one building.”

Video from a bystander submitted to Global News shows heavy smoke coming from the building and growing flames.

Smoke seen billowing from a building on June 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters say crews were on scene on Longwoods Road for over five hours on Tuesday. Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department

Firefighters say crews were at the Longwoods Road location for over five hours fighting the blaze.

Trending Now

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“BrickYard Antiques is one of the area’s last standing brickyards,” according to the BrickYard antiques website.

More on Canada
brickyard antiquesbrickyard antiques and restaurant firebrickyard antiques firemount brydges antiques fireantique shop closed after fireantique shop firebrickyard antiques closedmount brydges antqiues closed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content