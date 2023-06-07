Ontario antiques shop and restaurant closed ‘for the time being’ after fire

Send this page to someone via email

The BrickYard Antiques and Restaurant in Mount Brydges, Ont., near London, will be “closed for the time being” following a massive fire on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, fire officials said, at the landmark commercial building on Longwoods Road in Mount Brydges, southwest of London.

According to a Facebook post on Wednesday from BrickYard Antiques, the fire was in the antique mall portion of the complex.

“Regretfully we had a major fire yesterday morning in the antique mall and will be closed for the time being,” it read.

“Thank you to all the fire crews who spent hours battling the blaze in order to contain it. We are so sorry for the losses to our vendors and the disruptions this causes everyone involved.”

The Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department reported a damage estimate of $250,000 but noted that “the exceptional response of the suppression crew managed to contain the fire in one building.”

Video from a bystander submitted to Global News shows heavy smoke coming from the building and growing flames.

View image in full screen Firefighters say crews were on scene on Longwoods Road for over five hours on Tuesday. Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department

Firefighters say crews were at the Longwoods Road location for over five hours fighting the blaze.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“BrickYard Antiques is one of the area’s last standing brickyards,” according to the BrickYard antiques website.